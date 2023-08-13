Real estate: Closed funds – How to use the inheritance advantage

“Two conflicts come together in real estate,” says inheritance expert Brähler. “On the one hand the high material value and on the other hand the strong emotional bond, for example when it comes to the parental home.” In the latter case it is “ideal if the parents tackle the matter while they are still alive and find out whether one of the children is interested to use the parental home later,” says Brähler. Disputes can be avoided “if the parents mediate”.

However, this does not only apply to “real” houses, but also to more abstract investments: closed real estate funds that belong to the asset class of alternative investment funds, or AIF for short. When it comes to AIF shares, however, completely different conflicts threaten.

