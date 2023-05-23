Real estate credit is increasing: the calculation shows the consequences

For many homeowners, the fixed interest rate on their real estate loans is expiring and they have to expect higher interest rates. picture alliance / Zoonar | stockfotos-mg

Interest rates on real estate loans are rising. It’s not just builders who are affected. Even homeowners whose fixed interest rates are expiring now have to negotiate new conditions. However, homeowners have a few ways to protect themselves from high monthly payments. A new application can lower the interest rate. A longer term and special repayments can also help to make the monthly rate bearable.

Like the overdraft interest rise too Interest charges for real estate loans continuously on. Homeowners are now also affected by this development property financed a few years ago with a loan at low interest rates.

Rising interest rates are also becoming a problem for homeowners

Mortgage rates have risen, especially recently. According to Stiftung Warentest For example, the average interest rate for a real estate loan (80 percent of the purchase price, ten-year fixed interest rate) rose from 0.89 percent (May 2021) to 3.81 percent (May 2023). For homeowners who have financed their house with a low interest rate, this has not been a problem for a long time. But now the fixed interest rate is running out for some and they have to negotiate new conditions.

Sample calculation shows the extent

The FMH-Finanzberatung has what effects debt restructuring can have „Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ (FAZ) calculated using an example: In 2013, 80 percent of a house worth 700,000 euros was sold with a Credit (560,000 euros) funded. The fixed interest rate is ten years. As can be seen in the calculation below, the monthly rate in this example increases by 600 euros.

2013 Interest rate: 2.5 percent Monthly rate: 2100 euros

2023 Interest rate: 3.8 percent (⌀) Monthly rate: 2700 euros



This is how homeowners can protect themselves from high interest rates

The “FAZ” describes several optionsthat homeowners have to shape the monthly installment:

The newspaper writes that the new interest rates are the previous ones Bank shouldn’t just accept. When a loan is extended, there is usually no revaluation of the property instead of. Since the value of the property has likely increased, this could den interest rate reduce. According to “FAZ”, you should also use this opportunity to compare different offers.

The only downside to reapplying is for people over the age of 55. Some banks refuse the loan if the property not until retirement age is paid off.

