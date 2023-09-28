Real estate crisis: China suspends trading in Evergrande shares

Evergrande real estate project in China. The company got into trouble and became a symbol of China‘s economic crisis. Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

China has suspended trading in the shares of Evergrande Group, one of the largest real estate companies.

Evergrande is heavily indebted and is an example of China‘s economic problems, which radiate from the real estate market to the entire economy.

The authorities are also investigating those responsible for the company. Evergrande CEO Hui Ka Yan was placed under police control.

In the wake of the real estate crisis, China has stopped trading in shares of the heavily indebted Evergrande Group on the Hong Kong stock exchange. In addition to the papers of the Evergrande Group, shares of the Evergrande Property Services Group and the Evergrande Group for electric vehicles could not be traded, it said in three announcements from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday. No reason was given.

The suspension of trading in Evergrande shares follows recent media reports about investigations against the company’s employees. According to a report by the Bloomberg news agency, CEO Hui Ka Yan was placed under police control. Evergrande did not comment on this when asked.

Read too

Because of payment defaults and debts: China puts Evergrande boss under police surveillance

China’s real estate crisis: The importance of Evergrande

China‘s real estate industry is going through a serious crisis. Evergrande is a giant in the sector and is also the most indebted company, with an estimated 311 billion euros in liabilities. For two years now, concerns about the company going bankrupt have brought back memories of the global financial crisis of 2008, which was heralded by the insolvency of the US investment bank Lehman Brothers. Last year, Evergrande Group shares were suspended from trading once for months. When trading resumed at the end of August, the stock fell by 80 percent.

The group is expected to restructure its debt according to Chinese specifications. But new bad news keeps making the restructuring more difficult: On Monday, the group based in Shenzhen, southern China, announced that it had failed to pay a bond plus interest worth the equivalent of around 529 million euros. The company had previously postponed meetings with creditors. On Sunday, the group announced in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that an investigation was underway against its subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group.

China’s real estate crisis is weighing on the global economy

In addition to Evergrande, the real estate developer Country Garden, which operated thousands of construction projects in China, also hit the headlines as another important company in the market. The crisis in the real estate sector is a danger for China. The industry has been an important driver of the growth of the People’s Republic’s gross domestic product for decades. The sector has so far contributed more than a quarter of economic growth annually.

The crisis facing real estate companies in China is therefore also a problem for the global economy. If China is doing poorly economically, this could have an impact on the global economy, and thus also on Germany. Many German companies manufacture in China or export there. The country with around 1.4 billion inhabitants is an important market, for example for the automotive industry.

One reason why real estate groups are currently struggling and heavily indebted is the stagnant demand for apartments. Since the beginning of the construction boom after the turn of the millennium, real estate companies have only ever seen a steep uphill climb. Millions of Chinese invested their savings in real estate, which, unlike the stock market, promised stability. Real estate companies immediately used the income to build new buildings and buy land. However, because the demand for housing fell and prices fell, the construction companies were no longer able to market their projects, were no longer able to complete them, and were no longer able to service their creditors.

In the meantime, videos of angry apartment buyers who suddenly found out that the apartment they had already paid for could no longer be finished were circulating on the Internet. It has been more difficult for highly indebted companies to get financing since 2020. The communist government under state and party leader Xi Jinping introduced the “three red lines” policy. The home should be used again as an apartment and not for speculation.

dpa/ro

Read too

China‘s economy is picking up speed again – “the bottom has passed,” say economists after strong data in August

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

