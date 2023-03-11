Real estate, declining sales in 2023 but prices still up

How did the real estate sales in 2022? According to the data of theRevenue Agency elaborated by the research office of the group Tecnocasa Very good. The market grew by 4.8% compared to 2021 despite the decline in the last quarter (October-December) which amounted to 2.1%. In all, 784,486 transactions were recorded. Large cities closed with 247,263 sales, up 5.6% compared to 2021, while non-capital municipalities recorded +4.4% with 537,223 transactions. St

i therefore reverses the trend recorded in 2021 which instead saw a better result for the latter in the wake of housing changes, i.e. the choice of small towns over large cities, induced by the pandemic. However, it should be emphasized that Bari in 2022 it was the city where sales grew the most with a +25%, followed by Palermo with +11.4%. They follow Milano with +6.2% and Torino con +5,9%. In coda Firenze with +2.2%. In terms of the number of sales, it is in first place Rome with over 40,000 transfers of ownership and Milan second with 28,000.

The boom of Bari and Palermo, as well as for the purchase of the main house, which is the major driving force of purchase, is also due to speculative purposes in order to invest in properties to be transformed into a holiday home or B&B. And these two cities, highly appreciated by tourists and with still affordable property prices, guarantee a good return on investment.

2023 with the brake on

As for 2023, also given the increase in interest rates and consequently in mortgages now around 4%, the number of sales is destined to drop between 8 and 10% while property prices are expected to rise slightly between 1 and 3%. With the exception of Milan, where the real estate market is very active and resilient, where there could be increases of up to 5%.

The Tecnocasa research office therefore believes that the investment will hold up, even more so if inflation remains at high levels. Investors will return to focusing on tourist rentals in the light of the increase in flows, on areas of large cities affected by redevelopment interventions and on attractive tourist locations, capable of guaranteeing an interesting profitability.

However, they may suffer more the most popular areas and, in general, the areas where those with smaller budgets flock (such as young people and single-income families). The reduction in spending availability could move purchases towards the suburbs and the hinterland of large cities, especially if there is a search for new and independent solutions. The prudence that will be implemented by the buyers will determine the lengthening of the sales times.

While the luxury segment it will have no problems thanks to the push of a niche demand and a low supply. The search for the new seems to be confirmed even if we will have to deal with the increases in construction costs and a slowdown in construction sites. Rents will continue to rise thanks to good demand. The supply that is not always sufficient, especially in the light of the return of short rents, will cause a further increase in rents.