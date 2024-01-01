Real Estate Economists Were Wrong About 2023: What to Expect in 2024

The real estate market took a surprising twist in 2023 and now experts are predicting what 2024 may hold for home buyers. According to the National Association of Realtors, the year saw a significant drop in home sales, falling about 17% from their peak in February to the trough in October. Despite these downturns, home prices hit record highs, rising 7% since the beginning of the year and are now 1% higher than the 2022 peak.

Mortgage rates also reached a peak, with the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting 7.79% in late October. Experts predict a slight drop in mortgage rates for 2024, falling further from the 6.61% average rate at the end of this year.

In addition to mortgage rates, improvements in affordability are expected in 2024. Home values are projected to remain stable, falling only 0.2% by the end of the year. As mortgage rates decline and more homeowners put their homes on the market, more inventory is expected, allowing prices to drop slightly in some markets and stop rising in others.

Sales of existing homes are predicted to increase in 2024, with experts forecasting 4.71 million units sold, an increase of about 13.5% from this year. Additionally, markets in southern states are expected to outperform others due to faster employment gains, while markets in the Midwest will see gains from being in a more affordable region. Cities such as Austin, Texas; Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Houston are named as top real estate markets to watch in the upcoming year.

The Federal Reserve’s control of inflation by raising interest rates in 2023 also had a significant impact on the housing market and mortgage rates. With their projection of a steady and gradual improvement in home sales, prices, and mortgage rates in 2024, experts predict the upcoming year to be a welcome change of pace for home buyers who are tired and fearful of market shakeups and volatilities.