Uncertainty prevails on the brick, between positive current data and less good future omens. In the second quarter, the expansion of home sales (2.9 per cent on the previous period), in progress since mid-2020, strengthened. Prices increased by 5.2 per cent compared to the same period of 2021 (from 4 , 5 in the first quarter), reflecting the sharp acceleration of those for new homes.

The real estate agents interviewed between June and July in the Economic Survey on the housing market in Italy expected an attenuation of the dynamics of the prices in the summer months, with reference to both their own market and the national one. These assessments were affected by the expected weakness of demand, in a context of high uncertainty connected with the war in Ukraine and the recent increases in inflation. Signs of a slowdown in the market also come from evidence taken from the announcements on the Immobiliare.it digital platform in July and August.