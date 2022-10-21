Home Business Real estate, for Bankitalia uncertainty reigns between current positive data and the future in chiaroscuro
Business

Real estate, for Bankitalia uncertainty reigns between current positive data and the future in chiaroscuro

by admin
Real estate, for Bankitalia uncertainty reigns between current positive data and the future in chiaroscuro

Uncertainty prevails on the brick, between positive current data and less good future omens. In the second quarter, the expansion of home sales (2.9 per cent on the previous period), in progress since mid-2020, strengthened. Prices increased by 5.2 per cent compared to the same period of 2021 (from 4 , 5 in the first quarter), reflecting the sharp acceleration of those for new homes.

The real estate agents interviewed between June and July in the Economic Survey on the housing market in Italy expected an attenuation of the dynamics of the prices in the summer months, with reference to both their own market and the national one. These assessments were affected by the expected weakness of demand, in a context of high uncertainty connected with the war in Ukraine and the recent increases in inflation. Signs of a slowdown in the market also come from evidence taken from the announcements on the Immobiliare.it digital platform in July and August.

See also  The first anti-covid-19 oral medicine panacea? (Picture) | Merck | Monelavi | Europe

You may also like

Italy, GDP down in the third quarter: for...

The Bank of Japan is suspected of intervening,...

Onlookers!Apple’s foldable iPad fold prototype exposed: the price...

Wall Street uncertain with new Fed rumors. Treasuries...

Closing丨The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13%, with wind...

Mobility: Biofuels accelerate the green shift

Zhengjing Tan | Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen...

Draghi in Brussels Thanks to the EU gas...

China’s foreign exchange reserves ranked first in the...

Rai, where to see the World Cup (which...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy