Home Business Real estate freaks: I made 460,000 euros in two years
Business

Real estate freaks: I made 460,000 euros in two years

by admin
Real estate freaks: I made 460,000 euros in two years

Johannes Schwärzler is a real estate investor and shows his fix-and-flip deals on YouTube.
private/ Getty Images / Never

Johannes Schwärzler hadn’t found the right job for himself for a long time – until he started to freak about real estate in his free time, i.e. bought it, renovated it and sold it again at a profit.

With his first property he made a turnover of over 100,000 euros. Two more properties followed – in total he has made sales of almost half a million euros so far.

Now he is turning his hobby into his job and wants to work full-time as a real estate investor. Editor Alexandra Habdank wrote down Schwärzler’s story.

I would never have thought that I would be dealing in real estate in my early 30s. I always knew that I wanted to leave my hometown. I grew up on an idyllic Demeter farm in a small village in the Allgäu. Most people there didn’t think outside the box. I always wanted to go further.

After graduating from secondary school, I first did an apprenticeship as a draftsman and then my technical diploma. At the same time, I worked as a craftsman and saved around 5,000 euros. After I finished school, I used the money to fly to Australia and explored the country with a work and travel visa and a backpack. I wanted to go out into the wide world.

See also  The electric-only French luxury car within two years

You may also like

Ryder Cup, the fury of golf knocks down...

The most perfect full screen at the moment!BOE...

Banca Mediolanum: February is the best month ever...

Accusation of price fixing – cartel investigation against...

Still Powell effect on stock exchanges. Piazza Affari...

Chief Investment Officer of JPMorgan Asset Management: 50...

Continental is coping with massive cost increases

Gustamundo opens a multi-ethnic restaurant to give work...

Tesla opens superchargers for other electric cars and...

Assault on the Superbonus: the parties ask for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy