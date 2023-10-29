Real estate: From the first apartment to a million-dollar portfolio

Oliver Putz built a real estate portfolio in Munich worth an estimated 1.5 million euros. Getty Images / Westend61 / Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Oliver Putz started his career as a software developer before entering the real estate industry thanks to his wife’s influence and building a successful portfolio in Munich.

Despite initial challenges, such as dealing with rent controls and tenant problems, his portfolio grew to an estimated value of 1.5 million euros.

Oliver Putz’s professional career initially reads like that of many young people of his generation. Born in Kassel in 1983, he chose the IT industry and became a software developer. His educational career included “school, studying in Saarland, with a semester abroad in Canada,” as he explains. He was then able to gain a foothold in the IT industry in Munich without any problems.

“Although I always had an interest in investing, I never seriously thought about buying real estate,” says Putz, looking back. This changed with his then girlfriend and now wife. As he emphasizes, they gave Putz “a gentle push towards real estate.” Because she already owned a condominium and was convinced of its value as an investment. And so Putz also began his journey into the world of real estate. Inspired by his experiences, he finally started „Immoprentice“a platform designed to make it easier for people to get started in real estate.

First steps in the real estate market

The decision to buy for the first time was not easy. Putz remembers a time when he and his now wife were considering moving in together. “She wanted to buy an apartment, while I preferred to rent.” Eventually they found a rental apartment, but almost at the same time discovered an interesting condominium as an investment property. “So we decided to buy the apartment as an investment and move into the rental apartment.”

At first, Putz had concerns, especially about taking on a large loan and the potential challenges with tenants. But after taking the plunge, he realized that not all debt is negative and managing a property is less time-consuming than feared. “In the end, most tenants in Germany are reliable and pay on time, without any major problems.” Of course, there are also “horror stories” about rentals, but such cases are the exception.

Challenges and successes in the real estate business

