Real estate – Geywitz is pushing for funds for climate-friendly urban redevelopment

Real estate – Geywitz is pushing for funds for climate-friendly urban redevelopment

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) has called on the municipalities to submit new eligible projects for the significantly increased federal program for the adaptation of urban areas to climate change. The federal government has increased the funding program “Adaptation of urban areas to climate change” by a further 200 million euros for the years 2023 to 2026.

“The program helps to cool down the cities in the face of heat waves and to create a bearable climate. In this way, we ensure that people can spend time in public spaces even when it is very hot,” Geywitz told the “Rheinische Post” ( Thursday edition). Cities and communities have until September 15 to apply to plant squares and roofs, create inner-city streams and lakes, or better protect city parks and trees from drying out. According to Geywitz, a total of 676 million euros have been made available from the federal government’s climate and transformation fund (KTF).

