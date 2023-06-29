Real estate giant: public prosecutor and BKA search rooms of Adler Real Estate

economy real estate giant

The public prosecutor’s office and the BKA search rooms at Adler Real Estate

Status: 28.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

The investigations are aimed at people with German, Austrian and British nationality

There is a suspicion of incorrect accounting, market manipulation and breach of trust: The investigative authorities search numerous properties of the listed real estate group Adler Real Estate with 175 emergency services. There are also raids in other countries.

The subsidiary of the real estate investor Adler Group, Adler Real Estate, is being searched by the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt. Adler Real Estate was affected by searches, a spokesman for the Adler Group said on Wednesday. He emphasized that no member of the board of directors was suspected by the public prosecutor. We are cooperating fully with the public prosecutor’s office.

The public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) are searching a listed real estate company on suspicion of false accounting, market manipulation and breach of trust, the prosecution had previously said. The Frankfurt public prosecutor said the group was based in Berlin, without naming the company.

A total of 21 properties would be searched – including business premises, apartments and a law firm – in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Erftstadt as well as in Austria, the Netherlands, Portugal, Monaco, Luxembourg and Great Britain. Around 175 officials from the public prosecutor’s office and the BKA are involved.

According to a statement from the public prosecutor’s office, the accused are German, Austrian and English nationals. They are accused of “incorrectly presenting the company’s accounts for the period 2018 to 2020 or of having aided and abetted them,” it said. “In addition, they are said to have concluded consultancy contracts on behalf of the company and made payments for them, for which there was no consideration according to the current status of the investigation.”

