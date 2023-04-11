.

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of the significantly increasing costs for landlords due to the planned heat transition, the Haus und Grund (H&G) owners’ association warns of the growing influence of large housing groups and foreign real estate investors in Germany. Many private landlords would “not be able to afford the higher costs and would have to sell their houses,” said association president Kai Warnecke of the “Bild” (Wednesday edition).

“Germany is threatening to become a bargain paradise for large housing groups and foreign investors who are buying up apartments on a massive scale.” Apartment buildings with gas floor heating are particularly affected, according to Warnecke. So far there are no affordable alternatives. “The technical alternatives to gas floor heating have not yet been developed. Or they are very expensive,” he said. Warnecke called on the federal government to allow the installation of new gas heating systems beyond 2024: “They should remain permitted until their use is economical.”

HOME PAGE