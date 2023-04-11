Home Business Real Estate – Haus und Grund fears the sale of numerous rental apartments
Business

Real Estate – Haus und Grund fears the sale of numerous rental apartments

by admin
Real Estate – Haus und Grund fears the sale of numerous rental apartments

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of the significantly increasing costs for landlords due to the planned heat transition, the Haus und Grund (H&G) owners’ association warns of the growing influence of large housing groups and foreign real estate investors in Germany. Many private landlords would “not be able to afford the higher costs and would have to sell their houses,” said association president Kai Warnecke of the “Bild” (Wednesday edition).

“Germany is threatening to become a bargain paradise for large housing groups and foreign investors who are buying up apartments on a massive scale.” Apartment buildings with gas floor heating are particularly affected, according to Warnecke. So far there are no affordable alternatives. “The technical alternatives to gas floor heating have not yet been developed. Or they are very expensive,” he said. Warnecke called on the federal government to allow the installation of new gas heating systems beyond 2024: “They should remain permitted until their use is economical.”

HOME PAGE

See also  Politics - Lindner satisfied with "coalition climate".

You may also like

Berlusconi, Orazio Fascina in the hospital with him....

Christian Lindner must end the red-green spending addiction

IMF: Soon to consider the banking crisis over

Politics – foreign politicians expect clear words from...

Sanlorenzo goes shopping: agreement for Simpson Marine and...

Hong Kong Web 3.0 Association established

World Economic Outlook: “Downside risks dominate” – Germany...

The blunders of nuclear policy: clean technology is...

Tupperware, the company of airtight containers in crisis

Oneplus Buds Pro 2: Airpods aesthetics for 180...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy