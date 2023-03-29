.

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of the traffic light government’s climate protection plans, the real estate industry associations expect billions in funding to be required by 2045. “The annual funding for renovations should be increased by at least seven billion euros to 21 billion euros a year,” said the boss of the General Association of the German Housing Industry (GdW) of the “Bild” (Thursday edition). That will be necessary to renovate the poorly insulated buildings in the next ten years alone.

In total, it would be more than 210 billion euros. However, it is questionable whether the money from the KTF climate protection fund will be enough, said Gedaschko. The Haus und Grund owners’ association estimates the need for funding up to 2045 at more than 300 billion euros. “We are facing a Herculean task,” said association president Kai Warnecke. “Every euro that we invest has to be right. That’s why we first need planning security and a supply atlas, then an individual renovation schedule and only then should we pick up the trowel.”

