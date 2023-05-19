Real estate, in 2022 transactions for 123 billion euros

(ITALPRESS) – The residential real estate market in 2022 it closed with over 784 thousand transactions, 4.7% more than those recorded the previous year, for an estimated value of almost 123 billion euros. These are some of the data contained in the latest residential real estate report by the Observatory of the real estate market of the Revenue Agency in collaboration with the Abi.

Last year, the residential market recorded 784,486 transactions: the positive trend recorded since 2014, interrupted by the negative figure for 2020 (-7.7%), is therefore confirmed. In 2022, the increase in sales was more pronounced in the areas of the South, up by 7%, and in the Islands, where it stands at around 9%. If Lombardy is confirmed as the region with the highest number of trades during the year (over 165 thousand), it is Umbria that marks the greatest rise with over 11 thousand trades and a growth of 14.2%. Followed by Basilicata (+12.6%) and Molise (+10.7%).

Among the big cities, however, we find Palermo in the lead (+11.3%), followed by Milan (+6.1%), Turin (+5.9%) and Bologna (+3.4%). Overall, homes for a total of over 83 million square meters (+3.2%) were sold, with an average surface area per housing unit sold equal to 106.8 square meters.

In the North 57% of transactions

The data relating to the turnover calculated for the year 2022 show an overall estimate which amounts to almost 123 billion euros, 4.7 billion euros more than in 2021 (+3.9%). Almost 57% of the turnover regards purchases of homes located in the Northern areas, around 25% refer instead to homes bought and sold in the Centre, and just under 19% concern exchanges of residences in the South and Islands.

The turnover for housing exchanges is increasing in all areas of the country. On the other hand, compared to 2021, the average value of a house sold decreases by 1,100 euros on the national average. The greatest decline is observed in the Center and in the North East. Last year in Italy about 364 thousand home purchases were made using a mortgage loan.

The average capital financed is just over 138 thousand euros, up by 2,800 euros compared to 2021. In 2022, the average rate applied to disbursements for the purchase of homes increased by 0.63 percentage points compared to 2021, thus reaching 2.5%. The highest average rates are seen in the regions of the South (2.75%) and the Center (2.59%), while the lowest rates are recorded in the North-East (2.31%).

The average duration of mortgages is growing

There was a slight increase in the average duration of mortgages (24.8 years), similar across the country, while the average installment was around 623 euros per month. The report also illustrates the trend of the affordability index, elaborated by the ABI’s Research Office, which summarizes the analysis of the various factors that influence the possibility for a family to buy a home taking out a mortgage. In 2022, the level of the accessibility index remained significantly high by historical comparison, albeit slightly down on 2021, following the start of interest rate hikes by the ECB. The trends of the first months of this year confirm the continuation of a phase of reduction of the index.

