Real estate: In these places, prices are falling for the first time

To the „Postbank Wohnatlas“ According to this, in 2022 the prices for condominiums in Germany fell in real terms for the first time in years. There were price reductions and adjustments, especially in the seven major cities in the country. Real estate expert Achim Kuhn explains the falling prices by a slight drop in demand as a result of rising interest rates and higher living costs.

2022 are the prices for condominiums in Germany fell for the first time in years in real terms – i.e. taking into account the inflation rate of 6.9 percent. In 63 percent of the regions were the property therefore cheaper than last year, like this year’s „Postbank Wohnatlas“ shows. The seven major cities in Germany were particularly affected. On the other hand, there were rising prices in the popular holiday regions on the North Sea.

Experts from the Hamburg World Economic Institute (HWWI) calculated the price atlas for Postbank. For the present price analysis, which represents the first study part of this year’s housing atlas, the real estate price development in the 400 German administrative districts and urban districts was examined under the direction of graduate economist Dörte Nitt-Drießelmann, senior researcher at the HWWI.

The drop in prices across Germany, adjusted for inflation, was 0.71 percent compared to 2021. Will the Inflation not taken into account, prices rose by an average of 6.2 percent. In the seven metropolises, the purchase prices for condominiums fell by 4.3 percent in real terms. In recent years, there have been strong price increases here in particular. As a result, the correction in real estate prices is particularly severe here, as Achim Kuhn, who is responsible for real estate business at Postbank, says in a press release.

In which counties and metropolitan areas prices have fallen the most

München according to the study, remained the most expensive city in 2022 with a price per square meter of around 9,733 euros. Adjusted for inflation, however, prices fell the most here, down 6.88 percent. Then come the metropolises Frankfurt am Main (minus 5.86 percent), Stuttgart (minus 5.56 percent) and Düsseldorf (down 5.16 percent). In the federal capital Berlin the price per square meter was around 5900 euros in 2022 and, adjusted for inflation, changed by only minus 0.1 percent due to the continued high demand and increasing population.

There were large price differences between the districts in 2022. Real estate prices fell the most in the Bavarian district of Amberg-Sulzbach (minus 23.2 percent), while the largest real price increase of 22.8 percent was recorded in the Bavarian district of Bayreuth. According to the price atlas, the most expensive district in 2022 was the district of North Friesland in Schleswig-Holstein with a price per square meter of 9185 euros. Less than 1,000 euros per square meter were incurred in the Mansfeld-Südharz district in Saxony-Anhalt, in the Vogtland district in Saxony and in the Greiz district in Thuringia.

“Prices are currently stagnating or falling given a slight drop in demand as a result of rising interest rates and higher living costs,” says Achim Kuhn. However, the real estate expert expects prices on the market to rise again after the correction phase.

