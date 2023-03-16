Florian Roski lives from his passive income through real estate – but he currently advises against buying it. Florian Roski

Real estate investor Florian Roski advises interested parties against buying a property in Germany in the current environment. He gave Business Insider seven reasons why buying real estate is currently not worthwhile – including rising costs and ever-increasing bureaucratic hurdles. Only when the environment is more stable again would investments be considered again, says Roski. According to him, there can still be good opportunities.

The conditions for buying real estate have changed in the past year. Average real estate prices are currently falling. However, since interest rates have risen sharply, the dream of owning a home has become a distant dream for many.

According to real estate investor Florian Roski, turbulent times are still ahead of us. “That goes for both renters and landlords,” he tells Business Insider. Roski owns several properties and lives from his passive income.