Home Business Real estate: Investor reveals 7 reasons that now speak against buying
Business

Real estate: Investor reveals 7 reasons that now speak against buying

by admin
Real estate: Investor reveals 7 reasons that now speak against buying

Florian Roski lives from his passive income through real estate – but he currently advises against buying it.
Florian Roski

Real estate investor Florian Roski advises interested parties against buying a property in Germany in the current environment.

He gave Business Insider seven reasons why buying real estate is currently not worthwhile – including rising costs and ever-increasing bureaucratic hurdles.

Only when the environment is more stable again would investments be considered again, says Roski. According to him, there can still be good opportunities.

The conditions for buying real estate have changed in the past year. Average real estate prices are currently falling. However, since interest rates have risen sharply, the dream of owning a home has become a distant dream for many.

According to real estate investor Florian Roski, turbulent times are still ahead of us. “That goes for both renters and landlords,” he tells Business Insider. Roski owns several properties and lives from his passive income.

See also  Honor Magic 5 series released, intends to surpass Huawei Mate and become a new benchmark in the industry_Pro_Mobile Phone

You may also like

Liu Zuohu released OPPO Find X6 series real-shot...

These 17 German startups are about to become...

The EU: farms included in polluting industries. Italy...

Real estate: Realtor Marcel Remus about his million...

Yare, the superyacht market at +174 boats in...

OPPO officially announced that the Find X6 series...

Property sold & loan invested in ETF instead...

net result of 5.4 billion, better than the...

Mattarella in Kenya: “We need peace for the...

Risk aversion heats up, the gold sector is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy