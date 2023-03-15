For many people, real estate is considered a safe investment (symbol photo). Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

Dan Lane is the host of the Rental Income Podcast where he interviews a variety of real estate investors. Lane also invests himself and has built a portfolio of six properties. Lane moves slowly compared to other investors, but it keeps his debt low.

Dan Lane is the host of the Rental Income Podcast. On his show, Lane interviews real estate investors from across the country who use a variety of strategies to build their portfolios.

But Lane is also an investor himself. After starting his podcast to answer his own questions about real estate investing, he’s been able to build a portfolio of six properties since 2015. That’s according to property tax records seen by Business Insider.

That’s not as many as some of the guests he interviews, but Lane says it’s a pace that works for him. “I don’t know if that’s necessarily the best strategy, but I can sleep soundly at night knowing I don’t have that much debt,” Lane says. In an interview with Business Insider, he tells of the method he used to acquire the houses.

read too I’m 21 and own eleven properties with my father – in ten years I want to be financially independent

How Lane built his portfolio