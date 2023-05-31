Real estate: Investor with over 300 units gives seven tips

According to Janina Ellen Sari, investing was not born. Nevertheless, today she has over 300 properties.
Business Insider asked the expert for her real estate investing tips.
Here she reveals how you can finance real estate without equity and what you should pay attention to when looking for real estate.
The real estate expert Janina Ellen Sari grew up with her single mother in a troubled part of Hamburg. Investing was never an issue growing up, she told Business Insider.
As a Sari her career as an insurance clerk and finance started, but it was immediately clear to her: “My topic is that property“. Since she often advised clients to invest in real estate, she bought her first apartment at the age of 21.