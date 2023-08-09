Real estate is a worthwhile investment in these cities

The evaluation shows a clear north-south divide in German capital investment properties. andresr / Getty Images

Real estate is a popular way to invest money.

An evaluation by the real estate evaluation platform Proprate shows which German cities offer particularly attractive investment properties.

Gelsenkirchen performed best in a Germany-wide comparison. Large cities in southern Germany, on the other hand, were less convincing.

Real estate is still considered the ideal capital investment. They are stable in value and promise high returns. Finding the right property for an investment is often not easy. An evaluation of the shows which regions are currently particularly worthwhile for private investors Property valuation platform Proprate.

As part of the study, the platform evaluated over 106,000 properties in the 80 largest German cities. Proprate rated the listings based on purchase and rental price data as well as demographic and property-specific data. For this purpose, the real estate evaluation platform distributed up to five stars depending on the location and suitability of the objects.

The evaluation shows that Gelsenkirchen in particular offers attractive opportunities for investors. Proprate gave the city a total of 3.4 points. Close behind are Bremerhaven (3.32 stars) and Mönchengladbach (3.29 stars). The company also sees potential for investors in Leipzig (3.0 stars), Berlin (2.56 stars), Cologne (2.49 stars), Düsseldorf (2.46 stars) and Hamburg (2.4 stars).

According to the evaluation, whether a property is worthwhile as a capital investment also depends on the district. In Gelsenkirchen, for example, the Schalke Nord district (3.81 stars) is particularly attractive for investment properties. In Berlin, Wartenberg does well with 3.41 stars. According to Proprate, those looking for a property in Hamburg should look around in the bustling Altstadt district (3.11 stars). In Leipzig, however, the center-southeast (3.28 stars) convinced the experts.

These cities performed the worst

In a Germany-wide comparison, major cities in the south received the worst ratings. Munich (2.01 stars) only came in 75th place, and Stuttgart (1.97 stars), Frankfurt am Main (1.95 stars), Würzburg (1.9 stars) and Regensburg (1.89 stars) also did don’t score. However, Ingolstadt received the worst rating (1.55 points).

But even in the cities with the best ratings, there are parts of the city that are less suitable for capital investments. In Gelsenkirchen, for example, the Feldmark district performed rather poorly with only 2.62 points. Proprate was also only able to recommend the districts of Heiterblick in Leipzig (2.64 points), Niederschöneweide in Berlin (1.79 stars) and Steinwerder in Hamburg (1.62 stars) to a limited extent for investment property.

