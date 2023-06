In Mühlheim an der Ruhr and Karlsruhe, the interest in buying is 80 percent higher than in the comparison cities, in Stuttgart 60 percent more interested parties than in Berlin, Hamburg and Frankfurt am Main. At 40 percent, Cologne, Mannheim, Essen, Freiburg im Breisgau, Leverkusen, Duisburg and Herne are also significantly more popular than the three comparison cities.