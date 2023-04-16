Home » Real estate – job centers have to pay more for heating costs
Berlin (German news agency) – The heating costs of Hartz IV households have risen sharply in the past year due to the energy crisis – especially in the last few months. As the “Bild” (Monday edition) reports, citing figures from the Federal Employment Agency (BA), the job centers paid a total of 2.3 billion euros just for heating and hot water to recipients of Hartz IV benefits, 6.9 percent more than 2021

According to the report, heating costs increased drastically, especially in the cold last third of the year: from September to December alone, the job centers paid 862.7 million euros in heating costs, which was 163.8 million euros more than in the same period of the previous year Plus of 23.4 percent. The heating costs per square meter for communities of need rose to a new record of EUR 1.49 in December. In the same period in 2021, they were still 1.17 – an increase of 27.4 percent. On average, the authorities paid €61.86 in heating costs per month for a single person, €88.02 for a couple household and €116.05 for a four-person household.

