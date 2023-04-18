Real estate market – house prices in the country drive families to the city – News

A ZKB study shows that despite the few vacant apartments and high rents, the proportion of families in the city of Zurich is increasing.

City life is attractive and offers many opportunities. That draws a lot of people to the city. In mid-2022, the vacancy rate in the city of Zurich was just 0.07 percent. This low vacancy rate, increasing immigration and the low number of new apartments are causing rents in the cities to skyrocket.

The Zurich rental price index also shows that city rents have risen in recent years. This has increased by around 22 percent since May 2000.

However, rental price increases are likely to be higher for market apartments and in the city center, as the index measures the average price of two-, three- and four-room rental apartments across the city of Zurich. Cooperatives in particular are likely to push him.

This has made it particularly difficult for families to find affordable housing in large cities for a long time. They require a lot of space and tend to have a small budget on average.

Against expectations

Die Study by the Zurich Cantonal Bank but now shows the opposite for the city of Zurich. Families are not pushed out of the city by the circumstances mentioned. Their share in the city even increased by 1.3 percentage points from 18.4 to 19.7 percent from 2014 to 2021 – most strongly in Wollishofen, Fluntern and Albisrieden.

The ZKB study sees the following causes for the increase in families:

Shorter commutes

Better infrastructure, for example in childcare, culture and sport

Due to the sharp increase in real estate prices, many families can no longer afford to own their own home in the country.

The last point also explains why the number of families living in a house fell from 27.6 percent in 2014 to 23.8 percent in 2021.

Low-income families can find affordable housing in city apartments and cooperatives. However, this is difficult, requires a bit of luck and usually a lot of time. The city council wants to increase the proportion of affordable housing to one third by 2050.

The first voices confirm the study

When asked by SRF, the district associations of Wollishofen, Fluntern and Albisrieden confirmed the increase in families. “You can see this in the increased number of students, but also in the encounters in the neighborhood,” explains the President of the Zurich Fluntern neighborhood association, Martin Schneider. Above all, he observes the influx of higher earners. Through the construction of cooperative apartments, however, there is also room for small and medium-sized businesses in the quarter.

Ladina Esslinger lives with her family in Zurich Fluntern. Until she and her partner had children, they lived idyllically in the country. “We needed a day care center and we both had a long way to work.” This has halved for her and her partner can now take the train to work. This is how she explains the move to the city.

Esslinger does not rule out the possibility that they will eventually move back to the country. But you can also raise children in the city. “It can also be quiet and beautiful in the city.” When asked what she misses from country life, she says that in the country you can let the children play outside the front door a little more carefree.