Real estate market: Up to 20 percent

There are big regional differences. The difference between the offer price and the transaction price in Berlin was relatively small at just two percent. In Hamburg, on the other hand, the price could be reduced by up to a fifth.

In the Hamburg example, buyers can save an average of 139,000 euros through tough negotiations. Your contributed equity would double in one fell swoop. And if the loan amount shrinks, the so-called loan-to-value ratio also decreases. In simplified terms, the calculation goes as follows: The lower the debt in relation to the mortgage lending value (i.e. the price that the bank would almost certainly get in the event of a foreclosure sale), the better the interest rates. According to financing experts, jumps in interest rates usually occur in five percent increments. For example, if the loan-to-value ratio drops from 80 to 75 percent: depending on the bank, the interest rate can then improve by 0.05 to 0.1 percentage points.

