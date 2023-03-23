Who is Davide Storniolo, the Italian influencer of bricks and a point of reference in the real estate market

Young, enterprising. David Storniolo, not only a real estate consultant but also a trainer, entrepreneur, broker and investor, is the author of a book for sale in bookstores and on Amazon and is working together with his staff on two other books, due out in summer 2023. Last year was been awarded for the year 2021 with 125 completed transactions: a truly surprising result, and in previous years with other Italian records. Storniolo is often referred to as the brick influencer because he manages to attract the attention of thousands of people on his social networks and it is for this reason that he has created an academy. Last year, Forbes.it and other newspapers spoke about him.

“I wanted to tell my life with the utmost sincerity, highlighting the results I’ve achieved and the mistakes I’ve made, because I believe that anyone who feels they have the same vocation as me to be a protagonist and my own “cazzimma” can learn from my old weaknesses even more than from my successes. This one, which you can now find in the best bookstores and on Amazon, is only my first book, but I’m sure it won’t be the last”, says Davide Storniolo speaking of his latest book, which it’s called “From Success to the Periphery” with the introduction of Diego Fusaro.

