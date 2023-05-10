Real estate prices are falling in big cities – with one exception

Only in Berlin are real estate prices continuing to rise. shutterstock

The most important real estate financiers in Germany expect a further significant decline in residential real estate prices. In the seven largest cities in Germany, however, the decline in residential real estate prices in the first quarter was less than the national average. Only in Berlin did prices for apartments and houses rise by 1.0 percent year-on-year. The largest decline in real estate prices was recorded in Frankfurt am Main with minus 6.4 percent year-on-year.

The most significant real estate financier in Germany are forecasting a further noticeable decline in residential real estate prices. According to the real estate price index published on Wednesday by the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks (vdp), prices for Apartments and homes in the first quarter averaged 2.1 percent from the same period last year. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, prices fell by 2.0 percent.

This data suggests that change in the real estate market continues after more than a decade of boom. Both private homes and apartment buildings were affected by this drop in prices. Together with commercial real estate, the real estate price index fell by 3.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year – the strongest decline since records began in 2003, according to the vdp.

“There is still a real shortage of housing”

“There are still comparatively few transactions,” comments vdp CEO Jens Tolckmitt. “Sellers and buyers are still looking for a new price equilibrium.” The association also expects prices to fall in the coming quarters. At the same time, the pressure on rents for new contracts remains high. “There remains a real housing shortage,” adds Tolckmitt.

In the seven largest cities in Germany, the decline in prices for residential real estate in the first quarter was lower than the national average. In the metropolitan areas, prices fell 1.4 percent year-on-year and 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter. Only in Berlin Prices for apartments and houses rose by 1.0 percent year-on-year, while prices fell slightly quarter-on-quarter (-1.3 percent).

