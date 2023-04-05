Asking prices for apartments in Berlin have risen again compared to the previous quarter. fhm via Getty Images

The real estate market has been a topsy-turvy world in recent months. Instead of setting new price records, the price of apartments on offer has fallen in many places. The real estate portal “real estate world” according to this price decline came to a halt in the first quarter of the year and could stabilize. Between December 2022 and March 2023, the asking prices of existing apartments fell in only four of the 14 major cities surveyed.

The cities with a slight decline include Stuttgart, Bremen and Düsseldorf, each with a minus of two percent, and Frankfurt am Main with a minus of one percent. On the other hand, prices have risen again in the federal capital Berlin (two percent). According to the study, the largest price increases were found in Essen (five percent) and Dortmund (three percent). There was also an increase of one percent in Leipzig, which is popular with students. In the remaining major cities, the price stagnated compared to the previous quarter, according to the study.

Are real estate prices going up again?

A look at the overall figures for the first quarter also shows that the price decline on the residential real estate market is slowing down. While prices fell by up to five percent in the last two quarters of 2022, they were a maximum of two percent in the first three months of 2023, reports “Immowelt”.

One possible reason for the stabilization of purchase prices is the simultaneous stabilization of interest rates. In addition, although demand fell last year, it has also stabilized in the meantime. Also one Report of the real estate service provider McMakler According to the report, “the decline in prices has slowed down compared to the previous quarters. McMakler CEO Felix Jahn explains: “However, no real stabilization of the market can be forecast yet”.

