Real estate prices are rising in Thurgau

Real estate prices are rising in Thurgau

Real estate prices in Thurgau continue to rise – the dream of owning a home is becoming more and more expensive

The price dynamics in the real estate market are continuing. Interest rates rise, inflation remains. Nevertheless, families and private individuals have to pay more and more for houses and apartments. There are significant regional differences. Prices are particularly high at the lake and in Frauenfeld.

The prices for home ownership in Thurgau continue to climb.

Image: Andrea Stalder

Neither the record-high purchase prices nor the noticeable rise in interest rates are slowing down the upward price spiral in the real estate market. According to the current edition of Thurgau home ownership index the Thurgauer Kantonalbank (TKB), prices for single-family homes and condominiums have continued to rise. Roman Ballmer from the real estate specialist IAZI AG says that the real estate market continues to be extremely robust, despite the interest rate hikes by the Swiss National Bank and the associated increase in the cost of mortgage loans.

