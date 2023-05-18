22
Turnaround achieved? Real estate prices have fallen – particularly in rural areas
Anyone who wants to buy a house or a condominium has been confronted with sharply rising prices in recent years. Now the peak seems to have been reached.
Has the turning point now been reached? Home prices fell 1.2 percent in the first three months of the year. The Swiss residential property price index (Impi) is now at 114.6 points.
