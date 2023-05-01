Real estate prices on the North Sea and Baltic Sea: Price increases stopped

On the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn, prices fell by 18.5 percent. REDA&CO via Getty

The rise in prices for real estate on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts has stopped, with the exception of some areas in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to the coastal report by the brokerage firm “Von Poll Immobilien”, the North Frisian Islands, in particular Sylt, remain the most expensive areas. The falling prices show that buyers have become more cautious due to the interest rate situation and have to calculate more precisely.

The year-long increase in real estate prices on the North and Baltic Seas has stopped. Only in a few areas, mainly in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, are real estate agents still recording rising asking prices for single or two-family houses. Everywhere else, home prices were flat or, in many cases, falling year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. This emerges from a current coastal report by the nationwide brokerage firm Von Poll Immobilien, which is available to the German Press Agency.

“This clearly shows that prospective buyers are no longer willing to pay any price due to the current interest rate situation and have to calculate more precisely what they can afford in view of the current situation,” says Daniel Ritter, Managing Partner of Von Poll. “Nevertheless, we find that there is still demand for residential property on the coast. We assume that the market will level off again in the preferred locations on the water in the course of 2023.”

Sylt remains the leader in real estate prices on the North and Baltic Seas

However, the North Frisian Islands with the Sylt hotspot remain the frontrunners in real estate prices on the North and Baltic Seas in the price table. On the islands, an average of 12,866 euros is asked for one square meter of living space, on Sylt even 15,348 euros. “While real estate prices on the entire North Frisian Islands fell by 7.5 percent compared to the same period last year, it was even 14 percent on Sylt.” According to the data, the East Frisian Islands are the second most expensive with an average of 8626 euros per square meter. The price level there has hardly given way at minus 0.5 percent.

On the German Baltic Sea coast, which had experienced a price boom, the trend has also reversed, according to real estate agents. The only exception are some regions in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The price per square meter on Usedom has risen by a good 7 percent to 4303 euros. In Western Pomerania-Rügen even by 8.5 percent to 2585 euros and in Western Pomerania-Greifswald by a good 6 percent to 1893 euros.

In the other Baltic Sea regions, brokers are registering falling prices. Above all on the island of Fehmarn (down 18.5 percent to 3718 euros), Fischland-Darß-Zingst (down 13.2 percent to 3579 euros), in Lübeck and Kiel (down 12.6 and 11.6 percent respectively to 3504 or 3256 euros) and in Ostholstein with the Bay of Lübeck (minus 9.1 percent to 3576 euros).

It is the same on the North Sea coast. According to the data, asking prices fell the most in the district of Wittmund (down 16.1 percent to 2,052 euros), in North Friesland (down 14 percent to 2,148 euros), and in Wilhelmshaven (down 10 percent to 2,061 euros), Emden (down 9, 4 percent to 1974 euros), Dithmarschen (minus 9.1 percent to 2119 euros).

