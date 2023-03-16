Marcel Remus is one of the best-known real estate agents on Mallorca. picture alliance / picture alliance | Michael Gottschalk

The most expensive villa that real estate agent Marcel Remus sold on Mallorca last year is worth 20 million euros.

For the million sum you get a view of the city of Palma, the sea and the mountains. The plot is 4000 square meters and has a 20 meter pool. The living area is 1800 square meters.

In the past, you would have paid less for it, says Remus. “When I started 15 years ago, such a sum would have been unimaginable,” the 36-year-old told Business Insider.

