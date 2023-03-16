5
The most expensive villa that real estate agent Marcel Remus sold on Mallorca last year is worth 20 million euros.
For the million sum you get a view of the city of Palma, the sea and the mountains. The plot is 4000 square meters and has a 20 meter pool. The living area is 1800 square meters.
In the past, you would have paid less for it, says Remus. “When I started 15 years ago, such a sum would have been unimaginable,” the 36-year-old told Business Insider.
The interested interest his customers "barely"
