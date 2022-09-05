Rising inflation is driving savings on brick which is always considered an excellent use of capital. Thus the Research Department of the Tecnocasa Group according to which 16.5% of real estate sales, in the second half of 2021, was made for investment.

In any case, annual rental yields remain interesting: for a two-room apartment of 65 square meters in large Italian cities, it was around 5.0%. The cities that stand out for having the highest yields are: Genoa with 6.2%%, Verona with 6.0% and Palermo with 5.9%.