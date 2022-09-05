Home Business Real estate sales: 16.5% realized for investment
BusinesscompravenditeNotizie Italia

Real estate sales: 16.5% realized for investment

by admin

Rising inflation is driving savings on brick which is always considered an excellent use of capital. Thus the Research Department of the Tecnocasa Group according to which 16.5% of real estate sales, in the second half of 2021, was made for investment.

In any case, annual rental yields remain interesting: for a two-room apartment of 65 square meters in large Italian cities, it was around 5.0%. The cities that stand out for having the highest yields are: Genoa with 6.2%%, Verona with 6.0% and Palermo with 5.9%.

See also  Featured Announcement: *ST Zhongtian will suspend trading to check stock price changes; Yutong Bus's controlling shareholder plans to increase its holdings_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Dear energy: from Intesa Sanpaolo an additional 2...

iPhone 14 “scalper price” sneaking away: four models...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 05.09.2022

A-share evening hotspot | The central bank will...

New BTP Green 2035, here is what sustainable...

Liz Truss, the new British premier, promises a...

Vivid, the German fintech allows Italian customers to...

UK: Truss will not enjoy typical honeymoon period...

Dl Aid bis: an extraordinary commissioner for drought...

Turkey: inflation soars by more than + 80%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy