Sales in the residential sector grew in the second quarter of 2022 (+ 8.6%), with over 17,000 transactions more than in the same period of 2021, for a total of approximately 219,000 trades.

Thus the statistics of the Real Estate Market Observatory of the Revenue Agency, relating to the trend of sales in the residential and non-residential sector in the second quarter of 2022. Going into detail, as regards the size of the real estate units traded, the most large concerns the purchases of houses of medium-small size (under 50 m2 and between 50 and 85 m2).

In the second quarter of 2022, the housing market in the main Italian cities shows an annual trend variation of + 7.2%, with over 2,000 more homes purchased than in the same quarter of 2021.

The cities with the most marked growth trend rate of the period are Bologna and Rome with over 11%, and Rome is also the city with the highest volume of transactions (over 11 thousand homes sold), followed by Milan (almost 8 thousand).

On a national level, the tertiary-commercial sector generally saw a slight growth in the second quarter of 2022 (equal to + 4.4% compared to the same period of 2021). In particular, offices and private studios grow by + 0.9%, shops and laboratories by + 3.1%, commercial warehouses and garages by + 5.5%. The real estate market in the production sector, warehouses and industries, is also growing, + 4.3%. The series of reports dedicated to the land market also continues. The second volume, published today, shows an increase in volumes traded in the second quarter of 2022 of + 16.5%, with an almost identical growth rate for the agricultural land segment (+ 16.2%) and for that of land. buildings (+ 16.9%).