Real Estate Sector – China’s Economy in the Maelstrom of the Real Estate Crisis – News

The news made people sit up and take notice a few days ago: Evergrande, one of the largest real estate companies in China, has filed for insolvency in the USA. Another Chinese property group, Country Garden, fell in the stock market this week. China correspondent Samuel Emch puts the events in the troubled Chinese real estate sector into perspective.

Samuel Emch

Samuel Emch has been SRF’s East Asia correspondent since summer 2022. Before that, he was business editor at SRF for several years.

What is happening in the Chinese real estate industry?

It is an expression of the ongoing crisis in the Chinese real estate sector. Since the government took action to discourage speculation in the sector around three years ago, scores of heavily indebted real estate developers in China have gone bankrupt. Evergrande made headlines around the world with its debt problems as early as 2021 because it is one of the largest real estate developers in China. This week’s events in the US regarding Evergrande are a step in addressing this ongoing housing crisis.

Caption: People in front of a building belonging to the Evergrande real estate group in Beijing. Keystone/EPO/ROMAN PILIPEY

How important is the real estate industry in China?

It is very important: China‘s economists say it is the most important industry. For example, despite the crisis, the sector still accounts for a quarter of economic activity; before the crisis it was even more. Many Chinese have invested a large part of their savings in apartments and houses. Estimates are as high as 70 percent. The sector is therefore enormously important for China.

Is there a risk of infection in other areas?

Of course it has an impact, for example on the construction industry or the demand for steel, concrete and other building materials. Economists also point to psychological effects: if this industry is in crisis and the Chinese have the feeling that their assets are losing value, then they will become more cautious when it comes to consumption. The crisis in the real estate sector also serves to explain to a certain extent why consumption is so subdued in China.

What is the government doing to counteract the crisis?

With regard to the real estate sector, several measures have already been taken in recent months to stabilize the situation. The main aim is to help the ailing corporations to obtain liquidity and to finish building apartments and houses that have already been sold. Interest rates have also been lowered. While interest rates have risen in Europe and the USA, the central bank is trying to support the economy in China with lower interest rates.

How is the crisis felt in everyday life?

You can already see and hear that things are not going so smoothly in the economy at the moment. Above all, I can speak of what I hear in the economic metropolis of Shanghai and what I hear from other major economic centers in the country. People are talking about a crisis. I have a feeling you can see it on the consumer side as well. So trendy restaurants that are usually fully booked now have free tables on a Saturday evening. If you go into a shopping center, there are some empty spaces on the 2nd and 3rd floors and you can see how shops are about to close.

Are effects on the global economy to be expected?

China is an important buyer of high technology from Europe and the USA. If the world‘s second largest economy slides into a prolonged crisis, this will also have an impact on the global economy.

