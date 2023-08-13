Real Estate Sector Faces Challenges: Index Losses and Poor Performance of Theme Funds

Real Estate Giants Plagued by Debt Defaults and Losses: Is the Real Estate Sector Still a Good Investment?

Recently, the real estate sector has been making negative headlines with news of debt defaults, financial losses, and regulatory investigations involving some of the industry’s biggest players. As a result, market discussions have intensified, putting the real estate sector in the spotlight. According to public data, the CSI All-Real Estate Index has already fallen by 5.73% this year, and the outlook for related theme funds is also not optimistic.

Experts believe that the market may have already factored in the positive expectations for real estate-related policies, as they seem to have been gradually digested. However, industry insiders are pointing out that the sector may be approaching a turning point and anticipate that policies will be further strengthened in the second half of the year.

One company that has been at the center of attention recently is Country Garden Holdings Co., Ltd. The company’s announcement of the suspension of 11 corporate bonds, with a total value exceeding 16 billion yuan, has raised concerns among investors. Additionally, news surfaced that Country Garden had not paid the coupons on two US dollar bonds due on August 7. These developments, along with the investigation of several executives from another real estate giant, Wanda Group, have further fueled worries about the sector’s future performance.

The negative sentiment has led to a decline in the CSI All-Real Estate Index, which closed at 3816.68 points on August 11, down 0.46%. Real estate-themed funds have also been affected, with all 13 funds yielding negative returns this year, averaging at -5.62%. The largest decline was seen in the A/C shares of the index fund, with losses reaching -9.77% and -9.82%, respectively.

If we extend the time frame to the past one year, three years, or even five years, the losses for these funds become even more substantial. For example, the China Merchants Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 Real Estate Equal Weight Index Fund A and the Southern China Securities All Index Real Estate ETF have experienced losses of 37.95% and 30.87% over the past three years and 7.87% and 10.69% over the past five years, respectively.

The market outlook for the real estate sector is divided. While the People’s Bank of China and other regulatory institutions have released positive news and maintained loose real estate financing policies, the negative reports surrounding the industry may continue to impact its performance. The pressure on the real estate chain, caused by corporate debt defaults, regulatory investigations, and financial losses, has dampened market expectations and A-share performance.

However, some experts believe that the real estate industry may experience a turning point under the backdrop of policy adjustments. While real estate may no longer be the main driver of economic growth in the long run, it still has a significant impact on the economy. The recent emphasis on the relationship between supply and demand and timely policy adjustments by the Central Committee’s Political Bureau has boosted market confidence. Fund managers predict an increase in industry concentration for leading building materials companies as they navigate through a period of industry sluggishness.

According to the latest “China Real Estate Enterprise Financing Monitoring Monthly Report,” the implementation of favorable policies has resulted in an increase in total financing for real estate enterprises in July. The credit debt financing of the real estate industry saw a slight year-on-year increase of 0.4% and a month-on-month increase of 54.9%. Trust financing, however, decreased by 54.9% year-on-year but experienced a month-on-month increase of 133%.

Analysts predict that China will continue to implement relatively mild stimulus policies, including increasing the financing scale for high-end manufacturing and green industries, reducing policy interest rates, and further relaxing restrictions on housing purchases. The market also anticipates additional measures to promote household consumption, including targeted loans to the real estate industry.

Yang Delong, chief economist of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund, believes that due to the first-half slowdown in economic growth, declining employment rates, and a slump in the real estate market, policymakers will likely strengthen their efforts in the second half of the year to promote economic recovery and overcome this turning point.

As uncertainty continues to surround the real estate sector, investors are advised to proceed with caution. This article serves as general information and should not be considered investment advice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

