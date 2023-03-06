The Berliners want to expand in Europe and imitate the US success with their sharing model for holiday homes. The acquisition of Villa Circle should help them to grow.

Myne founder Nikolaus Thomale first collected around 23.5 million euros from investors in July last year – despite the crisis on the capital market. Now it is known what the money was good for: The Berlin company, which brokers shares in luxurious holiday homes to private investors, is taking over the Düsseldorf startup Villa Circle, as founding scene exclusively found out.

This had previously played in the same market as Myne and sold noble holiday homes in Spain, Austria, Germany and on the Côte d’Azur as shared ownership to up to eight customers on a pro rata basis. Both parties did not disclose the exact purchase price. According to insiders, the exit should be in the tens of millions.

A brand disappears

With the takeover, not only will Villa Circle’s luxury properties become Myne’s property. From now on, Thomales Startup will also look after the customers and homeowners of Düsseldorf via the Myne platform. As a result, the Villa Circle brand will disappear from the market in the long term. The approximately 15 employees of the Düsseldorf start-up are to be taken over. It is not yet known whether the Villa Circle managing directors Roland Schaber and Jean-Pierre Fumagalli will remain with Myne after the one-year exit transition period in which they will continue to run their startup.

For Thomale, the takeover is a necessary step to consolidate its market position and expand the customer base: “Acquisitions play an important role for us for further growth and underline our claim to be the leading platform for investments in holiday properties in Europe”. , according to the Myne CEO. Villa Circle founder Roland Schaber hopes that the merger will create an “even broader and high-quality range” for customers in the future.

Customers become part owners of holiday homes – critics warn of high prices

Both start-ups build on the trend of so-called “managed co-ownership” for holiday properties, which has long been established in the USA with the unicorn Pacaso. The idea behind it: Instead of having to shoulder the entire investment costs for a pretty thatched house on the Baltic Sea, a chalet in the Salzburg region or for a loft apartment on Mallorca as a single owner, the costs are shared by several families. The prerequisite for this is that you have equity capital of at least 50,000 euros.

The part owners, up to eight, can make their dream of a holiday home come true and at the same time are freed from administrative tasks – they book their vacation conveniently via the app. The startups take care of the furnishing and maintenance of the houses as well as renting them out to guests for periods when none of the owners is vacationing on site.

Before each visit, the startup freshly prepares the houses like in a hotel. Myne charges between 70 and 90 euros a month for the service. The prices for an eighth of a new apartment in Mallorca start at 109,000 euros. The concept is not without controversy: critics warn that partial owners would pay more in relation to the complete purchase of a property, as offered by other brokers.

Myne founder Thomale is certain, however, that the demand for holiday homes as a part purchase will continue to increase: “The economic framework conditions with high interest rates, inflation and significantly increased maintenance costs for real estate are perpetuating the trend towards co-ownership”.

The Berliner founded his startup in 2021 together with Fabian Löhmer and currently has 25 employees. With the seed financing last summer, the founders secured well-known investors, including Embedded Capital, the fund of Finleap founders Ramin Niroumand and Michael Hock, the family office TruVenturo of Hometogo founder Nils Regge and the proptech investment companies Scope Hanson and Rivus capital.