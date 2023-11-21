Real estate stocks and bonds soar! Sunac China soared 25% intraday and many stocks hit the daily limit! With multiple good news coming, what can we expect from the market outlook? _ Oriental Fortune Network

A proud day for Sunac China as the company celebrated a successful debt restructuring which led to a surge of over 25% in their stocks on November 21. This success also had a positive ripple effect on many mainland property stocks, leading to a rise in the A-share real estate development sector.

Industry insiders have hailed Sunac’s debt restructuring as an example for other real estate companies to resolve their debt crises and boost market confidence. Additionally, favorable policies continue to support reasonable real estate financing. Multiple media reports suggested that regulatory agencies are working on a whitelist of real estate developers to improve financing support for the industry. The recent joint symposium of the central bank, the State Administration of Financial Supervision, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission called for increasing financial support from financial institutions, especially for private real estate companies.

Sunac’s successful debt restructuring has breathed new life into the real estate industry, leading to increased investor confidence and a surge in real estate stocks and bonds. Stocks like Xincheng Development, China Evergrande, Powerlong Real Estate, and R&F Properties rose by over 10%. Real estate bonds also expanded their gains, with “21 Longfor 02” rising by nearly 19% and “20 Longfor 04” rising by nearly 15%.

The restructuring of Sunac’s overseas debt, which replaced creditors’ existing debt with new notes and convertible bonds, has resolved debt risks of approximately RMB 90 billion for the company. Sunac has shown a strong commitment to guaranteeing delivery of their properties, receiving strong support from the government and financial institutions. The successful restructuring has sent a powerful message to the industry, boosting confidence in the stability of real estate companies.

This positive trend in debt resolution and financing support is expected to usher in a new era for the real estate industry. As the industry transforms from high-speed development to high-quality development, real estate companies that can withstand the current industry contraction will benefit from a significantly optimized competitive environment.

The successful restructuring by Sunac China has demonstrated the potential for real estate companies to overcome their debt challenges and achieve stable growth. This achievement, coupled with continued policy support for reasonable real estate financing, has reignited optimism and promise for the industry as a whole.

