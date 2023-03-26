Mortgage interest rates have fallen sharply – the banking crisis also has its winners The banking crisis has brought about a turnaround in interest rates on mortgages. How it could go on now.

Out of balance? Banking crisis has consequences for interest rates and real estate. Image: iStockphoto

“What’s going on in the interest rate markets is absurd,” says Thomas Stucki about the past few days. The head of investment at the St.Galler Kantonalbank means the “roller coaster” in yields on 10-year Swiss government bonds. In a few days it went from 1.55 percent down to 0.9 percent, then even to 0.76 percent, and finally back up to 1 percent.