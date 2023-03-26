Home Business Real Estate: The Consequences of the Banking Crisis
Business

Real Estate: The Consequences of the Banking Crisis

by admin
Real Estate: The Consequences of the Banking Crisis

Mortgage interest rates have fallen sharply – the banking crisis also has its winners

The banking crisis has brought about a turnaround in interest rates on mortgages. How it could go on now.

Out of balance? Banking crisis has consequences for interest rates and real estate.

Image: iStockphoto

“What’s going on in the interest rate markets is absurd,” says Thomas Stucki about the past few days. The head of investment at the St.Galler Kantonalbank means the “roller coaster” in yields on 10-year Swiss government bonds. In a few days it went from 1.55 percent down to 0.9 percent, then even to 0.76 percent, and finally back up to 1 percent.

See also  Twitter, the board of directors approves the purchase offer of Elon Musk unanimously

You may also like

Trading opportunities on the stock exchange, Bayer share...

GPT-4 full score No. 1 passed the mock...

This is how the bank takeover went

Vittorio Feltri on rented uterus: “Mother cannot be...

Trade association has allegations against the designated boss...

Stellantis invests 130 million in Germany for the...

Tens of thousands fear for their jobs

Gordon Moore, founder of Intel, has died.

Pensions, imminent raises. Find out how much extra...

National Bank boss Thomas Jordan: A dangerous one-man...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy