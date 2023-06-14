Real estate, the market for new homes in Florence knows no crisis

Florence knows no real estate crisis, new houses are snapped up

“The crisis does not seem to have really affected the real estate sectorespecially that of the construction of new houses” is what he tells us Flavorful Rosary, entrepreneur in the real estate sector who operates in the Florence area and in particular in the Tuscan capital. The The new construction sector continues to exert a powerful attraction towards those who face the purchase of real estate, especially for energy performance than building interventions which they can guarantee to citizens; Flavorful Rosarywhich has been operating in the sector for over twenty years.

Read also: Real estate, high prices and skyrocketing rates: nose-diving sales

In recent years Saporito has focused mainly on the creation of new interventions and tells us about his experience, explaining that his latest speeches newly built – obtained from the demolition of old buildings no longer adequate to current standards – they have been appreciated in the market and have been sold at proportionally higher values.

Flavorful Rosary

Subscribe to the newsletter

