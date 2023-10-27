Real estate, the market slows down again: -20% in Milan and Rome

The real estate market slows down

High interest rates and now also the promise of a tightening of taxes on short-term rentals they also slow down second quarter of 2023 home sales in Italy according to data fromRevenue Agency analyzed byTecnocasa Group Research Office. Sales fell by 16%. more marked slowdown compared to what was recorded in the first quarter of the current year.

The declines of the big cities

Better, once again i non-capital municipalitiescompared to the capital ones with a slightly lower decrease: -15.4% versus -17.2%. The drops in. stand out Bologna (-22,8%), Roma (-21,5%) e Milano (-17.1%) which was saved only by a less marked contraction in the peripheral areas compared to the central ones where the drop was 20%. They did better Palermo and Naples with -4.9% and -5.3% respectively.

The data, say the Tecnocasa Group Research Office, show that the real estate market is in a phase of significant slowdown: the increase in interest rates and general uncertainty create caution in potential buyers, especially those who owe apply for a mortgage. In fact, on the credit side there is a contraction in demand and credit institutions with greater attention to the solvency of applicants.

Offer still small

Investors, according to the analyzes of the sales carried out by the Tecnocasa Group agencies, continue to animate the marketbut only if the margins and profitability of the operation they are guaranteed. A still small offer also contributes to the reduction in sales distance between the owners’ requests and the availability of potential buyers. In fact, at the moment there is only a drop in transactions but prices remain high especially in the prestigious areas. The forecasts for the end of the year remain at around volumes to 680 thousand transactions against over 750 thousand in 2022.