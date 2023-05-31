Home » Real estate: The new home subsidy from KfW applies to these buyers
Business

Real estate: The new home subsidy from KfW applies to these buyers

by admin
Real estate: The new home subsidy from KfW applies to these buyers

MYou may also remember the home owner grant, which was paid as a direct grant. The subsidy program expired in 2006, and in the two years before that buyers grabbed it again: the state gave property buyers more than ten billion euros – in each of the two years.

After a long break, the Baukindergeld started in September 2018 with a direct payment of 12,000 euros for each child over a period of ten years. A total of around ten billion euros were also available for this, and the last applications were made at the end of 2021.

The next, much narrower funding program is now starting. And yet it can be worthwhile for some families. WELT answers the most important questions about the new funding and what conditions have to be met for it.

See also  Electricity bills: meeting between companies and consumers on 15 December

You may also like

German employees worked more than a billion overtime...

Stock markets, Wall Street closes down. Europe and...

Feast of June 2, made in Italy celebrates...

Artificial intelligence, the US-America pact: “The code of...

Inflation, Interest & Growth: What Will Become of...

Dear holidays, in 2023 transport costs will increase

Environment – Activists of the last generation hand...

Resolution 36 of 05/22/2023 – Shareholders’ Meeting of...

Home ownership: This is how you get up...

Sammontana, CEO Bagnoli: “The climate penalizes ice cream”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy