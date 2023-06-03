Real estate: The taxpayers’ association expects higher property taxes

The taxpayers’ association expects higher property taxes
The first notifications from the tax offices when recalculating the property tax apparently show that these are often higher than before. The main reason is the rise in real estate prices. Actually, the municipalities should therefore lower the assessment rates – but that seems unlikely.
Dis Association of Taxpayers expects to increase from 2025 property taxes for home and apartment owners. “Observations and feedback show that in many cases – especially in the case of private real estate – the property tax values are increasing compared to the previous values,” said Reiner Holznagel, President of the Association of Taxpayers Germany, WELT AM SONNTAG
Due to the property tax reform, property owners have had one in recent months tax declaration and are currently receiving notices from the tax office in which new assessed values for the properties are determined. Because of increased property prices According to the taxpayers’ association, these are often higher than before. “The tax base amounts, which are the basis for calculating the property tax, are also increasing accordingly,” says Holznagel.
From January 1, 2025, a new property tax will be levied – in most federal states according to the so-called federal model, in others according to their own models, which are more based on area sizes or land values. The new amount to be paid results from the newly determined property tax values, a tax index and the municipal assessment rate.
The Association of Taxpayers does not assume that the municipalities will lower their assessment rates to compensate for increased real estate prices, although the legislature had promised “revenue neutrality”: “The municipalities are struggling with increasing expenditure on energy or accommodation,” says Holznagel.
It is difficult to understand “whether the property tax – without taking into account the increased costs – will be collected revenue-neutral from 2025. Without a corresponding adjustment of the assessment rates in the municipalities, the property tax will be higher in the future.”
