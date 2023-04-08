Real estate “transfer with mortgage” comprehensively promotes the liquidity of the second-hand housing market or further improves it

On March 31, the Beijing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, the Business Management Department of the People’s Bank of China, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources, and the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development jointly issued a notice to officially launch the “transfer with custody” model for stock housing transactions in Beijing.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission jointly issued the “Notice on Collaboratively Improving Real Estate “Transfer with Escrow” to Facilitate the Service of People and Enterprises”, and made a comprehensive deployment for the “transfer with Escrow” of real estate.

In the process of traditional second-hand housing transactions, the transfer of real estate with mortgage loans requires the seller to settle the loan in advance, and the transfer procedures can only be handled after the original mortgage is released. The new buyer can only obtain a bank loan after remortgaging the house, and the whole process usually takes a long time. At the same time, if the seller is unable to settle the loan, he needs to use external funds to “bridge”, and will usually be charged a certain percentage of commission. The implementation of the “transfer with mortgage” policy will support the parallel processing of house buyers and sellers, greatly reducing the transaction time.

It is understood that the “transfer with pledge” model launched by Beijing has three outstanding features: first, it is compatible with inter-bank loans; second, it minimizes transaction costs; and third, multi-departmental collaboration improves transaction convenience.

Yan Yuejin, research director of E-House Research Institute, said in an interview with a reporter from the Securities Daily that compared with other cities, Beijing’s “transfer with mortgage” policy has been innovated, making it easier for residents to choose a way to buy a house more flexibly. From the coverage of “transfer with mortgage” to house buyers, Beijing has taken another step forward, and it is more in line with various different house purchase and loan needs.

At present, more than 100 prefectures and cities in 15 provinces across the country have carried out “transfer with custody”, among which Tianjin, Shanxi, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Hubei, etc. have been fully implemented. People in the industry generally believe that my country’s comprehensive promotion of real estate “transfer with mortgage” will play many positive roles.

Song Hongwei, research director of the Tongce Research Institute, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that the current second-hand housing market is less active, and the implementation of “transfer with deposit” simplifies the transaction process, which can improve the efficiency of second-hand housing transactions and reduce time and capital costs. The release of replacement demand will directly help, further improve market liquidity, and play a positive role in maintaining the stability of the second-hand housing market and the new housing market.

Wang Yuchen, director of Beijing Jinsu Law Firm, also believes that from the perspective of transaction time, this policy can reduce the transaction process, improve transaction efficiency, and reduce time costs. From the perspective of capital cost, it can reduce the cost of early capital contribution to release the “old” mortgage, save “bridge” fees, thereby reducing transaction costs, and as a seller, you can also pay back earlier.

Chen Wenjing, director of market research at the Middle Finger Research Institute, said that the further promotion and expansion of the “transfer with mortgage” policy will have a positive impact on the current real estate market, which will help increase the activity of second-hand housing transactions and accelerate the release of demand for house replacement, thereby further stimulating the market. form a certain support.

