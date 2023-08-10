Home » Real estate: Vonovia’s construction freeze represents a problem across Germany
Business

Real estate: Vonovia’s construction freeze represents a problem across Germany

by admin
Real estate: Vonovia’s construction freeze represents a problem across Germany

Things are not going well for Germany’s largest housing group, Vonovia. In the second quarter, the company had to reduce the value of its real estate portfolio by around 2.7 billion compared to the previous year. Not only at the Bochum group, but also overall, new residential construction comes to a standstill. From the point of view of Vonovia boss Rolf Buch, this is a homemade problem of the legislator and a result of ever increasing unfulfillable claims. With her repeated criticism of the pure efficiency house principle, the Federal Building Minister is also repeatedly opposing her own Green coalition partner, who still focuses on the pure theory of building efficiency.

See also  ȯ̳ᾫ ս Ӱ Զ XAɷ_ƱƵ_ ֤ ȯ ֮

You may also like

Piazza Affari closes up by 1%. Well Tim...

Hotel subscription instead of a second home: Myflexhome...

Tim, the Mef’s move: the Treasury shareholder of...

La Perla leaves 350 people without salary

Italy secures fixed line entry option from Telecom...

Your Web Browser is Not Compatible: How CNN...

Tim, there is an agreement between Mef and...

Balcony power plant: subsidies, prohibited devices – you...

Mef-Kkr agreement reached: ministry up to 20% in...

Inflation: Inflation rate in the USA increases slightly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy