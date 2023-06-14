Real estate with heat pumps: They are so much more expensive

Real estate with heat pumps is up to 17 percent more expensive than with oil heating, according to a study by Immowelt. NAPA74/Getty Images

The proportion of heat pumps in new buildings is high. In the portfolio, however, it still looks different, as an evaluation of the real estate platform Immowelt shows.

The traffic light parties have agreed on a compromise in the dispute over the heating law. There is no heat pump requirement. Three quarters of all new residential buildings are, however, already heated with renewable energies – mostly by heat pump. However, combined with the stock dominated by gas and oil, there is still a long way to go when it comes to heating. This is shown by a survey by the real estate portal Immowelt, which Business Insider has received in advance. Another result: property with heat pumps are significantly more expensive than those without.

Only 6.7 percent of properties are heated by heat pumps

Immowelt has analyzed the offers for apartments and houses on its platform since 2017. Oil and gas heating systems still clearly dominate the range. Only 6.7 percent of the properties advertised for sale since 2017 are heated by heat pumps – around 44 percent continue to be natural gas.