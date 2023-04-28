Real: Investor SCP buys back “Mein Real” branches, according to the report

The Real department store chain was broken up last year – 62 branches continued to operate as “Mein Real” with new owners. (icon picture) picture alliance / Jens Niering

The investment company SCP wants to buy back the Real branches operated as “Mein Real”. That reports the “food newspaper”. The negotiations with the owner, the Frankfurt lawyer and restructuring expert Sven Tischendorf, are therefore about to be concluded. Just last year, SCP completed the break-up of the department store chain. Most of the branches went to Kaufland and Edeka, but 62 branches were converted by Tischendorf and continued as “Mein Real”.

The breakup of the Real department store chain could go into injury time. As the “Lebensmittelzeitung” (LZ) reports, the investor SCP Group wants to buy back the 62 remaining branches that will continue to be run as “Mein Real”. The negotiations are therefore nearing completion.

The investor took over the department store chain in 2020 from the then parent company Metro and sold around 150 branches to supermarket chains such as Kaufland and Edeka. Around 50 branches were closed, but 62 went to the Frankfurt lawyer and restructuring expert Sven Tischendorf, who had repositioned them as “Mein Real”. However, observers were skeptical because Tischendorf lacked the specialist experience, according to the LZ.

SCP had to add millions

It didn’t go well either: According to LZ, SCP had provided Tischendorf with 120 million euros and supported him in the conversion of the branches. At the beginning of the year, the Luxembourg-based investment company had to put another high double-digit million amount into “Mein Real” to compensate for losses.

After the changeover, Tischendorf worked with Rewe as a delivery partner. However, the locations of the remaining branches are considered difficult, as is the situation in the food trade due to inflation. So far, SCP had closed 50 stores after the original takeover. According to the LZ, Real should currently have 5,000 employees.

sb