Real wages and salaries had already been falling for two years during the Corona crisis. In 2020, widespread short-time work initially led to a negative wage trend. Then, in the past two years, the rapid rise in consumer prices has been the main reason for the decline in real wages.

As a reaction to falling real wages in Germany, many trade unions are currently demanding high wage and salary increases, some of which are well into the double digits. In many collective bargaining rounds, such as at Deutsche Post, employees underpin their demands for 15 percent more wages and salaries with warning strikes. High wage and salary increases, in turn, risk fueling inflation again. Economists then speak of second-round effects or a price-wage spiral. The Bundesbank, for example, warns of this.

The current phase of real wage losses is also the longest so far. The pace of losses increased significantly in 2022, then moderated slightly. In the first quarter of 2022, real wages were 0.7 percent below the previous year and in the third quarter they were already 4.6 percent and in the fourth quarter of 2022 finally 3.7 percent. The gross salaries including special payments are included in the nominal wages. More information about Method of calculations can be found here.

Real wages in Germany are falling as a result of high inflation. Picture Alliance In 2022, real wages in Germany fell more than ever before. The Federal Statistical Office announced that they fell by an average of 3.5 percent. Nominal wage and salary increases were more than eaten up by high inflation. The purchasing power of income has fallen for the third year in a row. As a result of high inflation, real wages in Germany fell sharply in 2022 for the third year in a row. The Federal Statistical Office announced that real wages fell by an average of 3.1 percent. This is the strongest decline since the beginning of this time series in 2008. Even before that, the statistics for the Federal Republic of Germany did not show any higher real wage losses in a year-on-year comparison. At the same time, nominal wages and salaries rose by 3.5 percent, more than at any time since 2008. However, the average inflation rate of 6.9 percent in 2022 more than ate up the wage and salary increases. Overall, real wages in Germany, i.e. the purchasing power of income, fell significantly – and this is now the third year in a row.

The article first appeared in early February 2023. It was updated on March 10.

