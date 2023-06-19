Realizations in Piazza Affari, Ftse Mib closes at -0.4%

Closing down for the European stock exchanges, orphaned by the Wall Street beacon. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.4% to 27,754 points, despite the detachment of dividends from Poste Italiane, Snam, Terna and Hera. Among the most capitalized companies stand out the bankers Bper (+3%), Unicredit (+2.3%) and Mps (+1.5%) as well as Telecom Italia (+1.4%), while Snam slips in the queue ( -2%), Hera (-2%), Interpump (-2%) and Recordati (-1.9%).

American stocks, back from their best week since March, were at a standstill for the Juneteenth holiday. Sentiment was negatively impacted by a lack of economic stimulus from China and by Goldman Sachs cutting growth estimates on China‘s largest economy.

A meager day of macroeconomic appointments, awaiting the numbers to be released in the next few days on manufacturing PMI indices, UK inflation and eurozone consumer confidence. On Wednesday the focus will shift to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to the US Congress. The spotlights are also on the decisions of some central banks, including the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank.

On Forex, the euro remains in the 1.093 dollar area, while the exchange rate between the greenback and the yen maintains its recent gains at 141.8. Among the raw materials, oil reduced its losses, with Brent at 76 dollars a barrel.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 159 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.11%, in a context of rising yields.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

