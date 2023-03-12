Really the same price as oil and electricity!BYD launched a “depth bomb”: 134,000 to buy Song Pro DM-i super hybrid

This time, the magic car is really more fragrant!

The strongest car price reduction wave in history started by Dongfeng is still going on. With the increasing influence of subsidy policies, this wave of consumption promotion has spread to all parts of the country, and at least 30 car brands have participated in it.

BYD, as the first brother of domestic new energy, finally couldn’t hold back, joined the army of price cuts, and dropped a “depth bomb” on the market.

Recently,BYD officially announced that from March 10th to March 31st, users will place orders during the periodSong Pro DM-iEnjoy the limited-time discount of “88 yuan worth 6888 yuan”.

At present, there are five models of Song Pro DM-i, the official guide price is 140,800 yuan to 165,800 yuan, all of which can participate in the “88 yuan to 6888 yuan” activity.Equivalent to a discount of 6,800 yuan, the starting price of the model is as low as 134,000 yuan, and the top configuration is less than 160,000 yuan, truly realizing the “same price of oil and electricity”.

It is worth mentioning that the Song family is currently the overlord of the SUV market, and has been the monthly sales champion of SUVs for many years. Among them, the monthly sales of Song Pro DM-i bicycles exceeded 20,000, which can be called a hero.

This time, Song Pro DM-i has directly entered the price hinterland of fuel-fueled SUVs, realizing “same price of gasoline and electricity”. On the one hand, it will further squeeze the living space of joint-venture fuel vehicles and will subvert fuel to the end. On the other hand, it lowers the entry threshold for super hybrid SUVs.

In addition, Song PLUS and Seal, two popular models on BYD Ocean.com, also announced preferential policies at the same time.

Among them, during the period from March 10th to March 31st,If you order Song PLUS, you can enjoy a deduction of 88 yuan from the purchase price of 6,888 yuan, and if you order a seal, you can enjoy a deduction of 88 yuan from the purchase price of 8,888 yuan.