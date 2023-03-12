Home Business Really the same price as oil and electricity!BYD launched a “depth bomb”: 134,000 to buy Song Pro DM-i super hybrid – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
Business

Really the same price as oil and electricity!BYD launched a “depth bomb”: 134,000 to buy Song Pro DM-i super hybrid – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Really the same price as oil and electricity!BYD launched a “depth bomb”: 134,000 to buy Song Pro DM-i super hybrid – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

Really the same price as oil and electricity!BYD launched a “depth bomb”: 134,000 to buy Song Pro DM-i super hybrid

This time, the magic car is really more fragrant!

The strongest car price reduction wave in history started by Dongfeng is still going on. With the increasing influence of subsidy policies, this wave of consumption promotion has spread to all parts of the country, and at least 30 car brands have participated in it.

BYD, as the first brother of domestic new energy, finally couldn’t hold back, joined the army of price cuts, and dropped a “depth bomb” on the market.

Recently,BYD officially announced that from March 10th to March 31st, users will place orders during the periodSong Pro DM-iEnjoy the limited-time discount of “88 yuan worth 6888 yuan”.

At present, there are five models of Song Pro DM-i, the official guide price is 140,800 yuan to 165,800 yuan, all of which can participate in the “88 yuan to 6888 yuan” activity.Equivalent to a discount of 6,800 yuan, the starting price of the model is as low as 134,000 yuan, and the top configuration is less than 160,000 yuan, truly realizing the “same price of oil and electricity”.

Really the same price as oil and electricity!BYD launched a

It is worth mentioning that the Song family is currently the overlord of the SUV market, and has been the monthly sales champion of SUVs for many years. Among them, the monthly sales of Song Pro DM-i bicycles exceeded 20,000, which can be called a hero.

This time, Song Pro DM-i has directly entered the price hinterland of fuel-fueled SUVs, realizing “same price of gasoline and electricity”. On the one hand, it will further squeeze the living space of joint-venture fuel vehicles and will subvert fuel to the end. On the other hand, it lowers the entry threshold for super hybrid SUVs.

See also  Bridge over the strait, Salvini: reinstatement of the concessionary company in the process

In addition, Song PLUS and Seal, two popular models on BYD Ocean.com, also announced preferential policies at the same time.

Really the same price as oil and electricity!BYD launched a

Really the same price as oil and electricity!BYD launched a

Among them, during the period from March 10th to March 31st,If you order Song PLUS, you can enjoy a deduction of 88 yuan from the purchase price of 6,888 yuan, and if you order a seal, you can enjoy a deduction of 88 yuan from the purchase price of 8,888 yuan.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Zhaohui

You may also like

It will take time to find a solution...

NEOS: Fiskalrat Badelt confirms NEOS criticism of government...

Constitutional complaint filed: Skimming off proceeds is an...

Power failure in Ludwigshafen: fire brigade frees people...

Pd, Gribaudo and Capone vice presidents, Fina treasurer:...

Is a new banking crisis imminent in the...

Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Here’s who wins among...

Huawei asks the world to stir up a...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Lazio Region, Rocca presents the junta: 5 women...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy