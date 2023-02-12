Home Business Realme GT Neo5 makes 1TB storage into “cabbage price”: becoming Kuan’s hottest mobile phone
According to today’s news, netizens found that Ku’an’s most popular mobile phone is Realme GT Neo5, and its popularity has exceeded 10 million.The machine has been in short supply since it was released, especially the 1TB version, which sells for only 3499 yuan, which can be called “cabbage price”.

In terms of core configuration, the machine uses a 6.74-inch 1.5K direct screen with a resolution of 2772×1240.Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip, rear 50 million main camera, 8 million ultra-wide-angle and 2 million microscope lens, the main camera supports OIS optical image stabilization.

In terms of charging, Realme GT Neo5 offers two versions,One is 240W flash charge + 4600mAh, the other is 150W flash charge + 5000mAh, and there are three colors to choose from.

In addition, Realme GT Neo5 is also the first mobile phone in the industry to pass the five-star standard certification of Tire e-sports. It is equipped with the ice core dual-phase cooling system Max, which can be called a big killer of heat dissipation. There is also a full-speed antenna matrix system 2.0. Heat dissipation, control, and network all-round leapfrog, and the game is superb.

At the system level, Realme GT Neo5 launched the whirlwind memory engine, including bandwidth instant technology, intelligent preloading technology, asynchronous memory management technology, and APP power-off continuous reading technology, etc. With the Whirlwind memory engine, Realme GT Neo5 can make full use of the 16GB super-large memory to keep 45 background applications alive, which can completely solve the problem of Android killing the background.

