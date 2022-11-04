Home Business Realme realme 10 series or Ultra version is expected to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen2 | realme 10 | realme_Sina Technology_Sina
Business

Realme realme 10 series or Ultra version is expected to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen2 | realme 10 | realme_Sina Technology_Sina

by admin
Realme realme 10 series or Ultra version is expected to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen2 | realme 10 | realme_Sina Technology_Sina

New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!


Realme announced on November 2 that the realme 10 series is about to debut. This is the first time the realme digital series has returned to the domestic market after many years.

According to reports, the realme 10 series may have an Ultra version, in addition to the ones that have been exposed2.3mm ultra-narrow chin, the first 2160Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming curved screenThe machine will also be equipped with a 200-megapixel lens.

As the digital flagship series of True Me, the Ultra version may adoptSamsung ISOCELL HP1 sensorthe sensor size is 1/1.22 inches, the unit pixel area is 0.64μm, and it supports ChameleonCell pixel synthesis.

In addition, Realme 10 Ultra is expected to debutQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processorusing the 4nm system, there will be at least 15% performance improvement over the previous generation, and the AnTuTu running score is expected to exceed 1.2 million points.

Xu Qi, vice president of realme, said that the Realme 10 series is a meaningful product for them, and it will be the most anticipated 5G leapfrog product in the second half of the year.


See also  The three major U.S. stock indexes rose collectively, the Nasdaq closed up 2.68%, and popular Chinese stocks rose sharply – yqqlm

You may also like

Morning Post | Gome suspends employee wages /...

ECB, Lagarde anxiety explodes on rates: ‘A recession...

Bank of England has made the largest rate...

The first three quarters of A-share banks’ revenue...

Ascopiave: growth in revenues to 120 million (+...

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks closed...

Bankitalia, Visco: ‘BTP-Bund spread still too high. Government...

Buick Century officially listed for sale starting from...

Turkey: inflation at a new record over 85%....

Ariston, strong growth in the first nine months...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy