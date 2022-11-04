New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Realme announced on November 2 that the realme 10 series is about to debut. This is the first time the realme digital series has returned to the domestic market after many years.

According to reports, the realme 10 series may have an Ultra version, in addition to the ones that have been exposed2.3mm ultra-narrow chin, the first 2160Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming curved screen，The machine will also be equipped with a 200-megapixel lens.

As the digital flagship series of True Me, the Ultra version may adoptSamsung ISOCELL HP1 sensorthe sensor size is 1/1.22 inches, the unit pixel area is 0.64μm, and it supports ChameleonCell pixel synthesis.

In addition, Realme 10 Ultra is expected to debutQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processorusing the 4nm system, there will be at least 15% performance improvement over the previous generation, and the AnTuTu running score is expected to exceed 1.2 million points.

Xu Qi, vice president of realme, said that the Realme 10 series is a meaningful product for them, and it will be the most anticipated 5G leapfrog product in the second half of the year.



