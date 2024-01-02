Reasons in your studies: They tell you how to do it right

These three founders realized their idea as a startup while studying. Getty Images / Georg Püschel / grievy / Fernride

Anyone who has studied knows that being at university is not only a lot of fun, but also a lot of stress. The course includes intensive learning phases, homework and research projects. But what happens when the challenges and risks of founding a startup are added?

Gründerszene spoke to three founders who, in addition to many lectures and research work, also spent their time launching a startup. They report on what it’s like to combine academic theory and entrepreneurial practice and give advice to students who are considering starting a business.

Read too

Do I have to have studied to start a successful business?

Georg Püschel, co-founder of Wandelbots

Püschel founded the robotics startup Wandelbots in 2017. Georg Püschel

“The idea of ​​our startup came about during our doctoral days, surrounded by my research group. We were six founders, shaped by the challenges of software engineering and doctoral work, which required a balance between academic research, paper publications and raising a family. This period was characterized by a constant juggling between private obligations and the urge to practically apply scientific theories.

The founding of our company was a natural extension of our scientific commitment. Our work on software architecture and its application to robots was initially a side project, but it quickly developed into our main activity. We had to learn to sacrifice ourselves for the startup and extend our working hours. Important connections with scientific networks and companies like Deutsche Telekom, which used our technology for their 5G presentations, formed the foundation of our early efforts.

Read too

WHU professor: “A degree does not guarantee the success of a founder”

Despite the parallel challenges of doctoring and starting a company, we managed to gain both academic knowledge and a deep understanding of entrepreneurial processes. The support of professors and a strong network enabled us to build bridges between the academic world and the venture capital market.

Practical experience is often more important than theoretical knowledge.

The experience of starting a business while still anchored in academia taught us a lot about entrepreneurship. We had to recognize that it is not the technology itself that is of market interest, but rather its ability to solve concrete problems. This realization led to a profound change in our approach. We learned to think economically and that practical experience is often more important than theoretical knowledge. Balancing academic work and startup development was one of our biggest challenges.

For those who want to follow similar paths, I advise not to underestimate academic training. It trains critical thinking and methodical validation, which are essential for founding and running a startup. At the same time, starting a business is an excellent school of life where you learn faster through practical experience than in any traditional training. Despite the psychological strain and the great challenges, it is a path that I can recommend to anyone who is willing to fully commit themselves while remaining open to constant learning and adapting.”

Nele Stadt Bäumer, founder of grievy

Nele Stadt Bäumer founded her startup Grievy during her doctorate at RWTH Aachen. Grievy’s app offers grief counseling programs. grievy

“In the first days of my doctoral thesis I was struck by a personal misfortune – the unexpected death of my father. This experience, coupled with my background in psychology and a burgeoning interest in digital health, led to the founding of grevy. As I delved deeper into my research, the concept of grievy became clearer. I reached out to the grief community to understand their needs and desires during this difficult time. Their feedback was invaluable and shaped the service we wanted to offer. During this exploratory phase, about two years into my doctorate, I met my future co-founders, Aenis and Daniel, at a university seminar. Together we developed the first Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for Grievy.

However, the journey was not a linear one. Our original business model aimed to create a comprehensive service providing both organizational and emotional support following a bereavement. Tests of the MVP showed that this approach was too broad and overwhelming. We decided to focus solely on grief support, which resonated better with our audience. This change of course occurred parallel to the final stages of my PhD and culminated in the development of the app, the pilot of which involved over 500 mourners. By the time we went full-time, we had a refined product and a growing user base.

Balancing a startup and a PhD was no easy task. It required sacrifice, especially in personal life, and an immense amount of self-organization. The flexibility that my university’s 65% employment contract offered me and the digital transformation necessitated by the pandemic were crucial for time management. Despite the challenges, I never considered pausing my PhD or the startup, as both were of great importance to me. Instead, I embraced the steep learning curve and juggled business responsibilities with academic rigor.

The transition from academia to entrepreneurship had its hurdles. One of the biggest was overcoming the industry’s perception of newbies. Despite the initial underestimation, we remained resilient and let our work speak for itself. The successful defense of my doctoral thesis brought a new level of respect and recognition for our project and significantly changed external perception.

Hendrik Kramer, co-founder of Fernride

Kramer founded the Munich startup Fernride in 2019, which specializes in truck automation. Long distance ride

“The entrepreneurial spirit gripped me as a teenager – I founded my first company at the age of 16. But towards the end of my bachelor’s degree, my desire to create a technology company that would change the world for the better crystallized. I chose the TU Munich because it seemed to be the perfect environment for my project. In the first semester of my master’s degree, I received a scholarship that enabled me to prepare even more intensively for starting a business. It gave me access to a network of mentors and investors and helped me develop both hard skills and soft skills. After a semester abroad at Stanford, I was fully committed to starting a deep tech company. With my co-founders Max and Michael, whom I met during the master’s degree, we decided to develop Michael’s doctoral topic into a business model.

The area of ​​logistics and automation technology seemed promising to us, especially given the impending transformation in trucking from diesel to autonomous and electric. We wanted to transfer a core technology that was developed at the Technical University of Munich into industry. That was our basis and our motivation.

You have to decide and set a focus.

A crucial moment for me was the realization that you can’t do everything at the same time. You have to decide and set a focus. So, despite the risks and pressure exerted by both my private environment and the university, I concentrated fully on starting a business and did not complete my master’s degree. It was a hard decision, but looking back it was the right one. I learned that to start a business successfully, you have to invest 100 percent of your energy and time.

During the initial phase of our founding, we faced challenges such as the development of corporate values ​​and working principles in the founding team. This phase was critical to ensure our team stayed together as we grew. Our investment round was another turning point. Despite some skepticism from some venture capital investors due to our supposed lack of industry experience as students, we were able to convince as a team and quickly secure our first successful financing and soon had several investment options.

I would advise other students who are considering starting a business to stay focused and be clear about what you are and what you are not. This means deciding whether you are a founder, a student, a consultant or an employee – because everything is not possible at the same time. The sacrifices you make are worth it if you are willing to learn the most in a short period of time. It will be hard, but nowhere else will you learn so much in such a short time.”

Read too

For every budget: These 121 universities prepare you for starting a business

Share this: Facebook

X

